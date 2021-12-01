Summit X LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit X LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

