Summit X LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254,844 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60.

