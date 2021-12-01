Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, an increase of 179.1% from the October 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,412.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMYF opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76.

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

