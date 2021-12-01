Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Shares Down 0%

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.05. 1,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81.

About Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc is as a bank holding company, which provides savings and loans services. It offers personal and business banking services; and mortgages. The company was founded on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnyside Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnyside Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.