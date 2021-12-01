SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $707.38 million and $73.91 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00003130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020383 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000155 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 401,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

