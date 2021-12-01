Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SUPR. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 133 ($1.74).

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 104.50 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.27.

In related news, insider Cathryn Vanderspar bought 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £20,349.25 ($26,586.43).

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.