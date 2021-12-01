Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,400 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the October 31st total of 327,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 982,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. 20,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the second quarter worth $971,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the third quarter worth $178,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the third quarter worth $481,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II by 10.1% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II by 55.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 309,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 109,991 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.