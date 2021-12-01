Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.62. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

