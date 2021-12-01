Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. HSBC downgraded Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

