Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. HSBC downgraded Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th.
Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
