Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 65.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Amgen stock opened at $198.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.73 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

