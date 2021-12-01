Symmetry Partners LLC Has $479,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.