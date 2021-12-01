Symmetry Partners LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,774,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,341,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,046,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 527,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $7,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.77.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.