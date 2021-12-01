Symmetry Partners LLC Has $846,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $137,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $83,788,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $274.58 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,384 shares of company stock worth $69,352,463. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

