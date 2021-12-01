Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $442,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,957 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average is $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

