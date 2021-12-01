Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 229,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.37.

BURL opened at $293.13 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $217.38 and a one year high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.