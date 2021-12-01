Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $282.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.11. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $289.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,654 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,219. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

