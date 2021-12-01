Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $285.69

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $285.69 and last traded at $285.03, with a volume of 4507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.77.

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.85.

Get Synaptics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $439,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,654 shares of company stock worth $11,087,219. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.