Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $285.69

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $285.69 and last traded at $285.03, with a volume of 4507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.77.
SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.85.
The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.11.
In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $439,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,654 shares of company stock worth $11,087,219. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
