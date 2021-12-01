SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $114.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn from home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, steady IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation is a positive. Acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The merger of SYNNEX with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to the newly formed company’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.36. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $64.71 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,555 shares of company stock worth $375,693 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

