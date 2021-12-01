Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.73-7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.725-4.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.730-$7.800 EPS.

Shares of SNPS traded down $6.25 on Wednesday, reaching $334.75. 1,139,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.31. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $361.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. HSBC reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.67.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

