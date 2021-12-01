Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.65. Sysco posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 311.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,145,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.