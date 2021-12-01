Syscoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50.05 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $513.37 million and approximately $50.05 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.04 or 0.00369860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 623,293,458 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

