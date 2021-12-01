T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.18. 1,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.30 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

