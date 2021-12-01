Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $15.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

