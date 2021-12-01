Tamar Securities LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,588,000.

SLV opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

