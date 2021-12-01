Tamar Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 2.3% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $331.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $340.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

