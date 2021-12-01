Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Tanzanian Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,097. Tanzanian Gold has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $102.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 103.4% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68,888 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

