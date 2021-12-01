TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up to $45.41

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.41, but opened at $48.15. TaskUs shares last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 16,497 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on TASK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. Research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

