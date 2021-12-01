Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,561,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 328,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 178,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,517,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

