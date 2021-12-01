TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Down 42.1% in November

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCVA. III Capital Management purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCVA opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. TCV Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

