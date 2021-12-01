TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Up to $5.67

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.93. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 15,370 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.