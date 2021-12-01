Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. New Street Research upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLGHY remained flat at $$18.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. Telenet Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.