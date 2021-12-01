Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Update

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the October 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,731,000 after acquiring an additional 156,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,890 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. 767,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

