Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after buying an additional 1,600,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

