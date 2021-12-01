Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

