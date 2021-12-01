Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $9.64 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,630,000 after buying an additional 489,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,560,000 after buying an additional 405,582 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,904,000 after buying an additional 382,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $349.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.65 and its 200-day moving average is $366.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

