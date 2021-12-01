Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $321.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

