Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Telos posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 132,563 shares of company stock worth $3,932,055 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Telos by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in Telos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

