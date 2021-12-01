Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TEM opened at GBX 179.44 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 29.90, a quick ratio of 29.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216 ($2.82). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 181.71.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

