Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37). Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 83,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

TENG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £87.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58.

In related news, insider Alex Cheatle acquired 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £20,082.05 ($26,237.33). Also, insider Alan Donald sold 75,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total value of £78,000 ($101,907.50).

About Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

