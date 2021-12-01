TenX (PAY) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and $515,409.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00239019 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00087749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011501 BTC.

TenX Profile

PAY is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

