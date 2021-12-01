Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 15.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,747,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,540,581 shares of company stock worth $2,764,365,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,163.00 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $970.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $775.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

