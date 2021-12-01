Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.4% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tesla were worth $41,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,150.50. 190,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,799,654. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $970.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $775.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.47, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,540,581 shares of company stock worth $2,764,365,774. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

