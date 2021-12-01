Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of TGSGY opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.5556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.
