Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of TGSGY opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.5556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%.

TGSGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets raised Tgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Danske downgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

