The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Sells $473,785.41 in Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAN opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.92 million and a PE ratio of 7.93.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 102.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 121,976 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 210,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 142.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 85.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,209 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.