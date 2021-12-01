The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.79. 75,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,398,924. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $191.85 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.87.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

