The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $75,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

Boeing stock opened at $197.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.87. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $191.85 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

