The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

DSGX traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.38. The company had a trading volume of 121,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,501. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

