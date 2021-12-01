The Graph (GRT) Hits One Day Volume of $174.84 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. The Graph has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and approximately $174.84 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00236015 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00086652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

