The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC remained flat at $$33.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 277,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

