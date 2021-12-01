The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.
In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:KHC remained flat at $$33.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 277,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
