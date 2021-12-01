The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the October 31st total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,435 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

